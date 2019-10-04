As Team (TISI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Upped Its Position; Rush Enterprises Class A (RUSHA) Stock Declined While New South Capital Management Decreased Stake

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A (RUSHA) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 46,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 616,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.52M, down from 663,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 73,962 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 84.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 166,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, up from 195,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 116,039 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Team Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 04/04/2018 – Team Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11-12; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 608,198 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $71.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) by 179,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.51 million shares or 2.87% less from 31.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,368 activity. SKAGGS ROBERT C JR bought $32,414 worth of stock.