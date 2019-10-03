As Team (TISI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Lowered by $748,950 Its Holding; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Price Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Boosted by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 24.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 49,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 154,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 204,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 16,019 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Rev $316.3M; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 09/03/2018 – TEAM, INC. REPORTS AMENDMENT TO CREDIT LINE; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Team Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TISI); 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 15/03/2018 – Team Inc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 44,366 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS COMPANY CANNOT ASSESS AT THIS STAGE EXTENT OF DAMAGE TO FUTURE FUNCTIONALITY OF HAWAIIAN WELLS; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 31/05/2018 – Ormat: Oil Rig Was Stored in Warehous; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Fast lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano closes highway; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Honduras

More notable recent Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Robert Skaggs, Jr. Appointed to Team, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Team, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TISI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Team, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Such Is Life: How Team (NYSE:TISI) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Team, Inc. (TISI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.51 million shares or 2.87% less from 31.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 96,512 shares. 67,660 are held by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Mackenzie Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,867 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 8,640 shares stake. 22,385 were accumulated by American Intl Inc. 23,432 are held by Citigroup Inc. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has invested 0.03% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Legal General Public Limited Company accumulated 70,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 2,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 66,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 9,952 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,908 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $336,368 activity. On Thursday, August 22 the insider SKAGGS ROBERT C JR bought $32,414.

Analysts await Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 137.50% or $0.77 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. TISI’s profit will be $6.36 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Team, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 57,566 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Alliancebernstein LP has 171,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 56,535 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,559 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 44,433 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 75,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highland LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 35,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3,653 shares. 2.36M are held by Clal Insurance Holdg Ltd. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 5,324 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 775 shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 0.02% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 51,890 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 4,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).