As Team (TISI) Market Value Declined, Vanguard Group Has Upped Holding by $638,820; Trian Fund Management LP Increases Stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Team Inc (TISI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 42,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% . The institutional investor held 3.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.18M, up from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Team Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 105,036 shares traded. Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has declined 26.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TISI News: 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 58c; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Adj EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – Team Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 30 Days; 08/05/2018 – Team Inc 1Q Rev $302.4M; 09/03/2018 – Team, Inc. Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – Team Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 13/03/2018 – TEAM INC 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 1.0C; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys New 1.6% Position in Team Inc

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 1.45 million shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 229,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.61M shares, and cut its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $336,368 activity. On Thursday, August 22 SKAGGS ROBERT C JR bought $32,414 worth of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TISI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.51 million shares or 2.87% less from 31.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). 46,921 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 10,097 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Company holds 361,817 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 57,036 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,255 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% or 11,518 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,999 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,273 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,373 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 379,728 shares. Schafer Cullen Management, a New York-based fund reported 24,350 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Teton Advisors holds 0.46% or 310,000 shares in its portfolio.

