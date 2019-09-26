As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rivulet Capital Raised Its Holding; As Eqt (EQT) Valuation Declined, Raymond James & Associates Boosted Position by $343,215

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 8,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 866,350 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.98 million, up from 858,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $92.24. About 15,969 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 22,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 66,734 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 43,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 187,271 shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/03/2018 – Natgas producer EQT’s CEO Steven Schlotterbeck resigns; 05/04/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Mid Market Europe to invest in BBS Automation; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 27/04/2018 – EQT Infrastructure to Sell lslaLink to Fiera Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – EQT’S FUND VI HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN TERVEYSTALO; 23/05/2018 – EQT BUYS ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $68,754 activity. The insider Cary A. Bray Jr. bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. On Monday, April 1 the insider Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29. 1,085 shares were bought by MacCleary Gerald F., worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 176,631 shares to 12,138 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 18,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,519 shares, and cut its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EQT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 235.60 million shares or 3.08% more from 228.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart has invested 1.16% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 66,893 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 36,140 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 103,288 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 45,508 shares. 2.52 million are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 29,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 32,481 were reported by Virtu Fincl. Mason Street Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Bridgewater Associate LP reported 1.35M shares. Northern Tru holds 2.06 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 499,612 were reported by Comerica Bank. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oppenheimer Asset holds 59,078 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,152 are owned by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Co invested in 0% or 50 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 179,361 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,732 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 31,213 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.02% or 36,163 shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 34 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has 0.14% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.70 million shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Captrust holds 4,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Lp has 1.00M shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp Inc invested 7.86% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 96,523 shares.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 426,615 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $145.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.