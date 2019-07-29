As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Raised Holding; Centurylink Investment Management Company Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 5.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 1.53M shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management owns 94,055 shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California has 35,470 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management accumulated 0.31% or 3.26 million shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,119 shares. Hallmark Cap Management holds 353,513 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na holds 1.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 146,898 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 193,772 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Ltd. Ftb Advisors accumulated 32,146 shares. Uss Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited has 35,092 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 80,746 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Manhattan Communication has 652,125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,123 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oakworth Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 6,467 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 36,420 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 348,680 shares. Synovus Finance reported 355 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Advsrs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 55,378 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.54M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 9,822 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 12,433 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated owns 1.05 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.