As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Meyer Handelman Co Upped Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Doliver Capital Advisors Raised Holding

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45 million shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 130,058 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, up from 124,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 17,493 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 0.05% or 96,673 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 14,566 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 4,448 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 5,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management holds 1.57M shares. Conning holds 5,600 shares. 20,202 were accumulated by King Luther Management Corp. 319,476 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company. Vanguard holds 0.09% or 25.33M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase holds 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 288,761 shares. American Investment Services has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 2.58% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 184,586 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 2,306 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.11% stake.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,516 shares to 351,369 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,901 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Wisconsin-based Thompson Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Telemus Llc owns 28,212 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Advsrs Ltd has 14,665 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bp Public Lc stated it has 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 42,966 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 209 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,940 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Financial Inc has 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 0.3% stake. Parkwood Limited Liability Company holds 32,268 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 1.25% stake.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.