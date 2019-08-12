As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Price Declined, Fiduciary Management Has Increased Stake by $88.46 Million; Brighton Jones Holds Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 398.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80 million, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 1.01M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) by 23,181 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $63.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hath. Cl B (BRKB).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,858 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

