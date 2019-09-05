As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Cut Holding by $1.62 Million; Holder Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Myriad Genetics (Call) (MYGN) Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 20,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 14,685 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 34,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 1.66M shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (Call) (MYGN) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 501,768 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 31/05/2018 – MYGN UNIT’S GENESIGHT SHOWED IMPROVED OUTCOMES IN DEPRESSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 98,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,626 are held by Qs Limited Liability Company. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pathstone Family Office has 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa accumulated 149,798 shares. 377,276 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Limited. 76 were reported by Tci Wealth. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Comerica State Bank stated it has 112,869 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James & owns 9,493 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.29% or 825,660 shares. American Century Cos holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 123,221 shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 15,151 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 110,900 shares to 91,900 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) (SCO) by 583,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:D).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 26,404 shares to 29,245 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 75,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,147 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsr has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 7,625 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 234,227 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 110 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset holds 130,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 311,090 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Generation Inv Llp reported 2.71% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Morgan Stanley holds 890,735 shares. Brinker holds 6,095 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Montag A And Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).