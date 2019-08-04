As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stock Declined, Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Raised by $9.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 114,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.15 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 44,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 915,177 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, up from 870,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.87M shares traded or 43.36% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 176,332 shares to 201,028 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 43,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

