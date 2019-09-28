As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Stake; Dnb Asset Management As Has Lifted Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings LTD (NCLH) Stake by $2.07 Billion as Stock Value Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 348,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.02 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 616,819 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 38,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 108,464 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82B, up from 69,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 1.28 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,035 shares to 14,747 shares, valued at $5.43B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.83 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 129,845 shares to 659,985 shares, valued at $85.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

