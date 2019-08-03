As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Value Declined, Howe & Rusling Boosted Stake by $367,440; Oslo Asset Management Asa Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1766.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 4,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4,853 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 13,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 257,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.15 million, down from 271,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 36,890 shares. Investors stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,121 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,432 shares. Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dubuque National Bank Trust reported 33 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 79,487 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 50,029 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg Inc owns 15,001 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd accumulated 54,617 shares. 20,379 are held by Stephens Ar. Ci reported 35,772 shares. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.26M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 82,310 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 3,293 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Commerce Bank & Trust owns 4,198 shares. Edgepoint Invest holds 7.90M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd holds 0.1% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 64,666 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.08% or 9,552 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.96% or 13.39M shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett reported 0.18% stake. Tradewinds Management Ltd Com holds 0% or 50 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 94,018 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com stated it has 3,744 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 197,056 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 47,900 shares. Mackenzie Finance owns 29,931 shares.

