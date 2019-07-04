As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Boosted Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 67.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 450,494 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 577,038 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.60 million, up from 572,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 619,309 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 250,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

