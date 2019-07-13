As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Position by $957,920; Castlight Health (CSLT) Position Upped by Gagnon Advisors Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 11,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,518 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, up from 495,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.33M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 193,620 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,001 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 14,465 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.05% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 6,149 shares. Ckw stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Johnson Gp Inc owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,373 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd has 0.15% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Sol Capital stated it has 0.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Barclays Pcl accumulated 426,013 shares. Brown Advisory holds 18,891 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank invested in 0.91% or 40,757 shares. Findlay Park Llp holds 0.94% or 1.27M shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 11,202 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 2,837 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inuvo Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares to 383,872 shares, valued at $60.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,571 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.