As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut by $475,000 Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $669,900

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 8,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 1.22 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 299,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67 million, down from 304,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 1.64M shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,506 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.23% stake. Lipe And Dalton has 53,833 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 110,681 shares. Pggm holds 917,192 shares. Blackrock reported 16.81 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moors & Cabot invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 328,508 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 25.33 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 985 shares. John G Ullman & Associate reported 79,150 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 34,872 shares. Conning Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,600 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.74 million for 18.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 4,000 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.67 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.