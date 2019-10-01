As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Price Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased Holding; As Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 25,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 100,708 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 125,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 128,078 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 7,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 141,125 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 133,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 1.06M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39,713 shares to 859,574 shares, valued at $119.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,885 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 22,969 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset One Com Limited has 187,990 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 31,810 shares. Bessemer Limited Co accumulated 0.24% or 6,050 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Com holds 0.16% or 7,049 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 108,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.11% or 436,899 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.24% or 221,285 shares in its portfolio. 109,154 are owned by Skba Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,336 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.44% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Ruggie Capital Grp owns 101 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.84% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $42,330 were bought by CLARK RANDY E on Monday, September 16. MARCY CHARLES F bought $13,741 worth of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Connors Investor holds 68,391 shares. 60,667 were reported by Bancorporation Of America De. Punch Assoc Inv Management Inc invested in 0.74% or 542,737 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,884 shares in its portfolio. 1,635 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Geode Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 392 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 3,772 shares. The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.