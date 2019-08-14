As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Declined, Markston International Decreased Stake by $630,000; Woodmont Investment Counsel Holds Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 7,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 72,754 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 80,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 788,704 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 10,321 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 210 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 28,466 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 71,475 shares. Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 88,370 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 8,211 shares stake. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 80,000 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 59,473 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiemann Investment Llc stated it has 10,221 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 51,990 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 16.93 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Management Lc has invested 1.51% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 146,599 shares. Stifel Financial owns 589,953 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 541,703 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 16,319 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 2.64M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 6,050 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 1,495 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fincl Networks has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.39% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has 13,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 118,792 were accumulated by Amer Interest. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.04% or 51,364 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).