As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Holding by $6.27 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.86. About 511,437 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 154,098 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares to 24,708 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.71M for 17.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma owns 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 21,125 shares. 152,187 are held by Comerica Bancorp. 13,358 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 330 shares or 0% of the stock. Communications Of Vermont reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Calamos Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 59,951 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Zeke Capital Ltd has invested 0.14% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has 16,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerce Bancshares stated it has 4,198 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,901 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 305,784 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com holds 15,203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 1,080 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 157,785 shares.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).