As Te Connectivity LTD Reg Shs (TEL) Valuation Declined, Pggm Investments Raised Its Position; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Valuation Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $582,800

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 672,312 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.29 million, up from 598,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 1.58M shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $245.24. About 775,248 shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank & stated it has 647 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mai Mgmt has 2,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1,191 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 401,689 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 78,335 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Findlay Park Prtn Llp has 0.94% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 787,402 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 3,838 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.03% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 22,750 shares. 193,980 were reported by Anchor Llc. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.61% or 80,249 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability holds 472 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:SUI) by 25,000 shares to 717,000 shares, valued at $84.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co Com (NYSE:MAC).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 64,125 shares to 488,900 shares, valued at $60.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,232 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

