As Te Connectivity LTD Reg Shs (TEL) Stock Price Declined, Pggm Investments Raised Holding by $5.92 Million; Olin (Call) (OLN) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 3.54M shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (TEL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 672,312 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.29M, up from 598,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $359,519 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. On Tuesday, August 6 Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 250 shares. The insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Incorporated owns 61,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 735,338 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 33,954 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 500 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 4,425 shares. Tci Wealth holds 22 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 23,783 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 43,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Kensico Cap Management holds 7.77M shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Qs Limited Com has 28,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 487,700 shares. Captrust Advisors has 3,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,900 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 4,916 shares. 22,044 are owned by World Asset Management Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Saturna Corporation has 14,462 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Com holds 7,625 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Axa has invested 0.36% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 28,800 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc Company. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Citizens Retail Bank stated it has 0.11% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisors Ok accumulated 60,146 shares. Nuance Ltd Llc reported 85,764 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 3.18 million shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 52,638 shares to 52,637 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc Com (NYSE:OHI) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC).