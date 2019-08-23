As Te Connectivity LTD (Put) (TEL) Stock Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lowered Position; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (Put) (TEL) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 443,518 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 30,079 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors (MPAA) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorcar Parts Of America – An American Wonder Or A Bust? – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2016. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Appoints CEO of Diagnostic and Testing Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 985,100 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $28.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (Put) (NYSE:VG) by 118,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

