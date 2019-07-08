As Te Connectivity Limited (TEL) Share Value Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Increased Its Stake by $1.30 Million; Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position as Market Value Rose

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 19,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $149.17. About 92,782 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (TEL) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 16,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,335 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 62,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 216,427 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.60 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,191 shares to 9,164 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 182,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

