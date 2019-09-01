As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Valuation Declined, Spc Financial Increased Its Holding by $1.07 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 21,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 45,580 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 24,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.32 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Lc has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 265,168 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 55,739 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 43 shares. Citigroup invested 0.48% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Accuvest stated it has 9,830 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 16,501 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 6,925 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 154,990 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Harris Assoc Lp owns 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 57,465 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 527,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crescent Park Mgmt LP has 1.03 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 15.16 million shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital Lp accumulated 6,000 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,898 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vista Cap holds 804 shares. Tillar stated it has 1,003 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.63 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 1,327 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,140 shares. 140 are owned by Overbrook Corp. Moreover, Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,545 shares. 6,027 are owned by Amer Bancorporation. Moreover, Ranger Lp has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 25,400 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General Invsts Co accumulated 18,000 shares or 3.18% of the stock.