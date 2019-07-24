As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $1.84 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.99 million shares traded or 14.44% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM EXITED EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Expands RIA Access to Environmental, Social and Governance Investing; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 4.39 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon asset management arm names new consultant relations head; 12/04/2018 – 90SK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 16/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Miscellaneous – Medium Priority

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 3,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 3,295 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 90 shares. Principal Finance Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 21,877 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 5,408 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 14,560 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 42,831 shares. 7,085 are held by Two Sigma Lc. Harris Associates Lp invested in 0.01% or 57,465 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation invested in 678 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 102 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,509 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Assetmark Inc reported 4,552 shares stake.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares to 74,587 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).