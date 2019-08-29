As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stock Declined, Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $7.17 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Maintains Stake in Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD)

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 737,584 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention; 22/04/2018 – DJ TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMTD); 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Host Earnings Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) by 72.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 31,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 73,707 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 42,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 2.38 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 42,000 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 3,772 shares. Century Companies has 0.01% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 229,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. America First Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 2,600 shares. Baillie Gifford Co invested 0.42% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Hbk Investments Lp owns 14,700 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited has 5,408 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Lc invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). City Holdings Company holds 0.01% or 415 shares.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.06M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 29,785 shares to 310,959 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,973 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

