As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Shares Declined, Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Position by $975,800

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 137,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 174,721 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.45M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $232.21 million for 13.43 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

