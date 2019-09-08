As Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Share Price Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Stake by $2.52 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Cut Holding by $476,631

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 51,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 199,329 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, up from 147,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 916,307 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,196 shares to 15,952 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Lc owns 720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,295 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 526,940 shares. Security Natl Trust Co holds 0.73% or 5,962 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39.94M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 36,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 150,652 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,935 are owned by Old National State Bank In. Interactive Financial reported 300 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.16% stake. 19,396 are owned by Maple Capital Management. Coastline Tru Company has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 6,103 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 24,634 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TD Ameritrade Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade Rolls Out New Hands-Free Google Assistant Integration – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy Partners, TD Ameritrade Holding and MetLife – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93,185 shares to 265,887 shares, valued at $51.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,211 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). 4,700 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Fil Ltd reported 164,993 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Hrt Fincl Limited Co holds 15,645 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gp owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 8,363 shares. Geode Capital Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability reported 236 shares stake. Bowling Mngmt Llc owns 27,938 shares. Davis Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 1.71% or 400,000 shares. Sns Finance Gp holds 0.38% or 34,505 shares. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 105,201 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 14,560 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 16,298 shares.