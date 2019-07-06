As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Valuation Rose, Argyll Research Increased Holding; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.42 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,960 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, up from 268,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 50,929 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,504 shares to 11,146 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,889 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (IWP).