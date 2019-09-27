As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Argyll Research Lowered Position; Ameriprise Financial Raised Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $5.15 Million

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 485.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 31,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 37,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 6,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 155,537 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru One Trading LP reported 416 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl has 240,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0% or 30 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company stated it has 15,143 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,873 shares. Century Cos holds 0.18% or 1.08M shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 4,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 118,646 shares. 7,068 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 91,650 shares. 67,200 are held by Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company has 6,118 shares.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s (NYSE:LBRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Discouraging Data – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global 100 Etf (IOO) by 8,694 shares to 10,246 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi International Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 49,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,446 shares, and cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.