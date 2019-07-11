As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Value Rose, Argyll Research Increased Holding; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $6.63 Million; Share Value Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 276,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.63 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Said to Discuss Merger With Target (Video); 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 27,326 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 36,300 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Invest owns 26,100 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank owns 2,516 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 191,546 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 289 shares. Ohio-based Park Oh has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.16% stake. Cibc Markets invested in 649,615 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd has 137,373 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.88M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 13,007 shares. Bokf Na reported 20,359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $334.64M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

