As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Value Rose, Argyll Research Has Increased Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Dtf Tax (DTF) Holding Held by Karpus Management Inc

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 345,877 shares traded or 176.16% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44M market cap company. It closed at $13.9 lastly. It is down 5.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Capital Prtn Ltd has 250,857 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 19,236 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,916 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 50,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 65,487 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 254,435 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Management holds 329,704 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 11,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Saba Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc stated it has 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 926,150 shares. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability reported 137,755 shares stake. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares to 21,675 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 147,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports: A New Low – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever – Quality Company, Mediocre Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Navios Maritime Partners – Fundamental Disconnect – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Is Cheap And It Can Get Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Alps Advsrs holds 1.35% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 5.11 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 8,529 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 38,000 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 12,585 shares. West Family Incorporated owns 1.03% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 110,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 91,750 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 10,599 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 241 shares. Income Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.83% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Trust Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). City Hldgs stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 1.95M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dropdown MLPs: Time To Double (Drop)Down Or Fold (In)? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Is Slumping Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These MLPs Are on Fire Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 9 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.