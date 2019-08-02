As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Rose, Argyll Research Has Increased by $1.34 Million Its Position; Genpact Limited (G) Stock Rose While Bain Capital Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $297.51 Million

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 116,095 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 696,064 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.