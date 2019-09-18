As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Stock Price Rose, Argyll Research Has Trimmed Stake; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 494,191 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 54,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.29 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 210,790 shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein’s Steven W. Kess Receives Honorary Membership From the American Dental Association – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Medical Expands SolutionsHub Portfolio with CueSquared MobilePayâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,281 shares. Garde holds 4,400 shares. Veritable Lp reported 19,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 594,503 are held by Ami Asset Management Corporation. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 188,011 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,260 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.08% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 12,977 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 35,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 39,711 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.06 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Perigon Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.11M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bank Of America De has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 6,786 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 89,953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 72,474 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Third Security Ltd Liability Corp owns 97,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Invest Office Lp reported 5,500 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Trust Asset Management Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 17,959 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 1,050 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 50 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 36,600 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). First Republic Investment Management has 12,849 shares.