As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Holder Cadence Capital Management Boosted Stake; Five Below (FIVE) Holder Redwood Investments Upped Its Stake by $6.85 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 125,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 114,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 168,847 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP)

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 55,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 163,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 108,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.23. About 1.35M shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Greenlit by Fed – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CannTrust (CTST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Five: Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

