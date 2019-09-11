As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Argyll Research Has Raised Holding; Tortoise Investment Management Lowered Position in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) as Shares Were Volatile

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 182,426 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 301,077 shares traded or 80.37% up from the average. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 13,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Dive Into BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The 8% Income Portfolio: High Income With Lower Volatility (And Market-Beating Returns) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 500 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Rech & Com stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De reported 1,000 shares. First Foundation owns 120,577 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Edgemoor Invest Advsr Inc reported 0.05% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 15,526 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Usca Ria Lc owns 10,410 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & owns 1,200 shares. Citigroup accumulated 39,695 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 9,143 shares. Cambridge Research holds 17,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Availability of Audited Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces Successful Open Season on PNGTS; Records Non-Cash Charges on Bison and Tuscarora – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TC Pipelines LP (TCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Ltd holds 0% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested in 76,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors Limited Co accumulated 12,600 shares. Third Security Ltd reported 0.54% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 11,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 68,386 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 133,600 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 29,201 shares stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 7 shares. Weybosset Research And Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 82,681 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Asset Ltd reported 17,959 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,967 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 1.22 million shares.