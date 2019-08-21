As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Share Price Rose, Argyll Research Boosted Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake Has Raised by Condor Capital Management

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 226,651 shares traded or 30.93% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $111.24. About 169,969 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Over-Fertilized – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

