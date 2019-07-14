As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Market Value Rose, Argyll Research Upped Its Holding by $1.34 Million; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, First Hawaiian Bank Trimmed Its Stake

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,358 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414,000, down from 7,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 117,053 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 0% or 125 shares. 1,050 are owned by Advisory Ser Networks Ltd. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,098 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc owns 51,987 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 244,745 shares in its portfolio. West Family Inc holds 110,000 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com holds 1.95 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0% or 37,714 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated reported 7,079 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,000 shares. 97,000 are held by Third Security Limited Liability. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 60,284 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt has 68,386 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.08% or 85,383 shares.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The 6 Best Finance APIs of 2019 (Just Updated) â€¢ Benzinga – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Update From Zombieland – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 5,254 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 794,084 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust has 6,336 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 109,673 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sei Investments reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Missouri-based Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Natixis LP has 101,707 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 9,937 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Icon Advisers Co reported 111,500 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.85% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 44,863 shares. Lyrical Asset Limited Partnership holds 4.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 3.22M shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.