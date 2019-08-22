As Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Position by $7.23 Million; As Orasure Technologies (OSUR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed by $587,741 Its Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 81.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 520,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 411,693 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 53,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.38% . The hedge fund held 955,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Orasure Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 111,018 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 49.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 5C; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 6.0C; 21/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – OraSure 1Q Rev $41.9M; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 02/05/2018 – OraSure Sees 2Q EPS 3c

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Taylor Morrison CEO on homebuilding at end of 2018: ‘It was that bad’ – CNBC” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer Inducted into California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taylor Morrison Home +8.0% after Q1 beat, guidance issued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 120,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdl Cmnty Bancorp by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 45,234 shares to 70,621 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 49,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).