As Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Share Price Rose, Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Cut Position; Energy Income Partners Decreased Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $6.52 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 303,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 400,163 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69 million, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 260,997 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 206,262 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 264,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management invested in 21,744 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 141,209 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Pnc Finance Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Sei Invs Co owns 95,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated reported 120,324 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Donald Smith And Com holds 8.11 million shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nwq Mngmt Communications Ltd Co has 0.9% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 2.33 million shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 216,063 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 17,389 shares. Brandes Invest Partners Lp stated it has 2.12 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 2,378 shares to 114,968 shares, valued at $22.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 147,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $140.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 56,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).