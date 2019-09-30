As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Valuation Declined, Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $372,000; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Interocean Capital Has Raised Its Position by $701,964 as Market Value Rose

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 3,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 84,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.22M, up from 80,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES MOVES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reports Higher Earnings

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 227,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 277,383 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Taubman Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCO); 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – TAUBMAN FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. PROPOSALS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 31/05/2018 – Activist Said Likely to Win Enough Votes for Taubman Board Seat; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 21/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES DIRECTOR TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 11.88% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $54.47M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

