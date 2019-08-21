As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Share Price Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.23 Million as Valuation Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 90,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The hedge fund held 451,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, up from 360,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 191,219 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.56 TO $3.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 11,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 15,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 1.15M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toll Brothers +2.9% as Q3 beats; ups lower end of FY guidance range – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Transportation ETFs That Are Ready to Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 211 shares to 415 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 7,052 shares to 172,948 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.