As Taubman Ctrs (TCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $6.85 Million; Harbert Fund Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 58,111 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 131,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 136,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 160,769 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – ISS & GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON LAND & BUILDINGS’ BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ELECTION OF LITT; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 20/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY FOR BD SLATE; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Activist investor takes aim at Taubman Centers again; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 EPS 99c-EPS $1.23; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Issued US Patent for Treatment of Liver Cancer Using Ozanimod – StreetInsider.com” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo settles patent dispute with Hologic and Grifols – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem fiscal Q4 revenue down 13% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 12,085 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 30,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 30,690 were reported by Parametric Port Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 13,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.19 million were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Ltd. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 13,343 shares. Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage has 0.01% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 18,827 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 86,991 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,900 shares. 67,035 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 10,541 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 18,100 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Incorporated. Blackrock owns 3.92M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TCO’s profit will be $51.39M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc owns 87,277 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0.01% or 552,090 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.04% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,740 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 7.27M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial reported 14,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street reported 2.76 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,300 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). 1.11 million are held by Lnd And Buildings Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). 22,123 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 230,017 shares.