As Taubman Centers (TCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Has Increased Stake; Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Knowles (KN) Holding by $1.65 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 142,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.94M, up from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 280,050 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 EPS 99c-EPS $1.23; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 91,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.12 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.41M shares traded or 167.52% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 48,218 shares to 54,891 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 114,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,932 shares, and cut its stake in Neuronetics Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity.

