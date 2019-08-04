As Taubman Centers (TCO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Holding; Hexcel New (HXL) Holder Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Its Position

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 160.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 10,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 4,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 542,747 shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 110,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.18 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 424,203 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS NOMINATES CIO JON LITT TO TCO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 31/05/2018 – Activist Said Likely to Win Enough Votes for Taubman Board Seat; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 363 shares to 3,578 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,677 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 10,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 15,612 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 18,380 shares. Whittier Tru Comm reported 369 shares stake. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 3,520 shares. Boston Partners has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 489,222 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 4,000 shares. Hood River Cap Management invested in 322,464 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 154,065 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,945 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.34% or 273,930 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 918,137 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 77,633 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 55,118 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 291,868 shares. 27 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Retail Bank. Eii Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 73,300 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 811,037 shares. 3,816 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Limited. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 0.12% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Connors Investor Ser stated it has 189,188 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 104,739 shares. 7.27 million are held by Blackrock.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $55.69 million for 10.99 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.19% negative EPS growth.