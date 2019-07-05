As Taubman Centers (TCO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Stake; Shoker Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 110,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.18M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 58,989 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 5.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 25/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR TCO PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – ISS SUPPORTS LITT FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS’ BOARD; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.88; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE CENTER NOI, EXCLUDING LEASE CANCELLATION INCOME, UP 4.7 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $354.6. About 1.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 388,103 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $65.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TCO’s profit will be $50.85M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.98 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.