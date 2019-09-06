As Taubman Centers (TCO) Share Value Declined, Geode Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Incyte (INCY) Position Maintained by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.27. About 1.47M shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 55,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 811,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, up from 755,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 713,138 shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.56 TO $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 31/05/2018 – Activist Said Likely to Win Enough Votes for Taubman Board Seat; 31/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TAUBMAN BOARD TO CALL THE VOTE; 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cw21 by 3.95M shares to 292,000 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.