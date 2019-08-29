As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lowered Position by $7.15 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position by $39.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 967,206 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 11/04/2018 – Mint: Tata to consolidate its defence, aerospace biz under Tata A&D; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Chemicals looks at Bolivia for lithium exploration and imports – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services Jan-March Net Profit INR69.04 Bln Vs INR66.08 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/03/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY HAS 1.5% OF EQUITY CHANGE HANDS IN 6 BLOCKS; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL SAYS HIGHEST COMPLIANT APPLICANT FOR BHUSHAN STEEL; 08/03/2018 – GTL LTD -WITH EXIT OF TATA TELESERVICES, LIKELY EXIT OF AIRCEL, SIGNIFICANT SCALE DOWN OF GTL INFRA, THERE WOULD BE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Steel raises $1.9 bln in debt – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – Mint: Tata Motors, Mahindra in race to roll out electric light commercial vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Tata Motors Profit Halved Last Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 323,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 382,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.88 million, down from 705,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 854,440 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 143,955 shares to 380,275 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 805,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.