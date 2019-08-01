As Target (TGT) Valuation Rose, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased by $324,000 Its Holding; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Boosted Position

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 90585.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 56,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 56,225 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 62 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 307,660 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 10,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 1.34M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 62,500 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Com reported 27 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 23,350 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hartwell J M Lp has 48,150 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.07% or 17,010 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated invested in 39,495 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Harvey Management reported 159,172 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 19,275 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,692 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 963 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Sei Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 469,187 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability reported 29,667 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 45,458 shares to 165,613 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 210,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,125 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc (Put).

