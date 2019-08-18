As Target (TGT) Valuation Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.39 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.15 Billion as Stock Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 21,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 90,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86B, up from 68,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 17,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 242,373 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 259,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86M for 13.08 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings is Likely to Improve Y/Y: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 142,716 shares to 341,469 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Ind (NYSE:HII) by 14,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:DOX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 343,876 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 2,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 130,483 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maple Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 19,587 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Investments invested in 12,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Barbara Oil invested in 2.21% or 68,951 shares. New England Invest Retirement Group Inc holds 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 16,226 shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc owns 6,690 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability holds 57,304 shares. Lesa Sroufe & has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Bancorporation Corp stated it has 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 920,834 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Telos Mngmt reported 169,740 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings.