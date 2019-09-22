As Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose, Verity & Verity Has Upped Stake; Creative Planning Cut Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Shares Rose

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 10,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 70,753 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 60,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 51,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.63 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71 million shares traded or 354.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 0.11% or 11,851 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 48,477 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 874,313 shares. Whitnell Communications has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.7% or 1.59 million shares. 4,666 are held by Aperio Gp. Citigroup has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory Research reported 3.25 million shares stake. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 15,232 shares. 39,280 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. Fin Counselors Inc reported 10,818 shares. 23,692 are held by Freestone Ltd Company. Jane Street Gp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc accumulated 20,758 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ares Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 71,675 shares to 103,089 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

