As Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Trimmed Its Holding; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $3.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 98.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 346,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 4,111 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 350,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 4.94 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 58,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, down from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 17.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 13,190 shares to 24,465 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Indust (NYSE:HE) by 42,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $582.50 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Full Value Achieved – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target’s New Loyalty Program Called ‘Circle’ Coming Soon – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.41 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 26,793 shares to 192,366 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). B Riley Wealth reported 31,960 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,223 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 270,320 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornerstone Capital, a California-based fund reported 3,784 shares. Shikiar Asset Management holds 2.06% or 90,970 shares. Legacy Cap reported 105,789 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,689 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 142,410 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 17,344 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 151,871 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc stated it has 4,287 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 105,824 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 3.07 million shares.